JPS asking for volunteers to get campuses ready for new year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All hands on deck. Jackson Public Schools are making plans for the annual Beautification Day.

JPS is asking for volunteers to help teachers prepare learning spaces and school grounds for the upcoming year. Volunteers are being asked to sign up to help enhance school entrances, clean up campuses, and help teachers set up their classrooms.

Partners in Education will assist with matching schools and volunteers. You will then be sent details regarding the projects for the school you select.

The annual Beautification Day is coming up Friday, July 28th, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can find more information about signing up as a volunteer here.

