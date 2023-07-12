Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson residents concerned about dangerous potholes in their neighborhoods

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potholes are becoming a reoccurring concern for some South Jackson residents. They say conditions continue to worsen after recent heavy rain and they are having a hard time getting anyone to fix the problem.

Massive potholes, like the one on Meadow Lane Road, have many residents on edge and concerned about their children’s safety.

“If I’m in this as big as I am, you want to be able to know that I’m in there. That’s how deep it is,” Douglas Simmons said.

Simmons is fed up with the extremely dangerous potholes along his street and tells WLBT that it’s been an issue for many years now.

“It’s sad because in order to drive down this street, you have to go through a maze to get around all these potholes,” he said.

The pothole is filled with trash and debris. The capital city placed barricades around it, but Simmons, who is also a school bus driver for Clinton Public Schools, says that’s not enough to keep people and children safe; especially with school getting ready to start.

Other residents like James Clark said his driveway is caving in due to infrastructure issues.

“Now I’m here at the house trying to change axles I’ve broken coming in and out of the driveway due to the fact that these covenants need to be replaced,” Clark said.

Simmons and Clark have both tried to get help from city officials.

“I contacted the pothole patrol and nothing,” Simmons said.

“I’ve contacted the city several times, and sent in emails, but [have received] no response. So, now it’s time for us to respond. It’s election time. People, we got to have you on our side, that’s why 3 On Your Side is here today,” Clark said.

WLBT caught up with Councilman Aaron Banks, who represents that ward.

He issued a statement saying, “Once the council sets aside the budget, it is up to the Department of public works to prioritize calls, as a councilman, I can only report it into 3-1-1 just like a citizen.”

Councilman Banks says he will continue to report issues with the hope that the public works department will address them and communicate with residents in a timely manner.

