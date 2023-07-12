‘I am in shock’: Fireworks erupt during hearing on JXN Water Wednesday morning

Burger Battle
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fireworks erupted at the federal courthouse on Wednesday at a hearing to discuss the city’s transparency concerns with JXN Water.

During a short recess, court officials announced that investigating someone recording the proceedings, which were also being broadcast via Zoom.

Later, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate questioned Deputy Fire Chief Elliott Holmes after the court learned he had been informed about another witness’s testimony despite being sequestered during that time.

City Attorney Catoria Martin objected to the judge’s questioning, saying the proceedings were supposed to be a status conference, not an evidentiary hearing.

“If I had known I would have prepped witnesses to make sure they knew not to communicate with each other,” she said.

Wingate overruled her objection, saying the witness himself said he knew he wasn’t supposed to communicate with anyone in the courtroom.

The hearing was called to hear concerns from the community regarding the lack of transparency with Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin and to hear from the Jackson Fire Department regarding hydrant maintenance.

Documents shared during the proceedings showed responders were unable to tap into hydrants at two recent house fires, one on McDowell Road and a second on Carver Street.

Martin directed Deputy Chief Elliott Holmes to read from a June 19 memo from JXN Water that was sent following a discussion with Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon days earlier.

According to the memo, JXN Water informed JFD the company would take over the maintenance of the city’s fire hydrants with the help of a private contractor.

Melissa Wilson, an attorney for JXN Water, asked Holmes to continue reading the memo from the point where she said Martin stopped him.

That section said the fire department could continue maintenance when quicker repairs were needed.

The proceedings initially began with the judge questioning Deputy Chief Roderick Wilson on the city’s fire insurance rating.

Wilson told the judge the rating was between 1-4, with Jackson having a 3.

Martin attempted to correct the record to show fire ratings are 1-9, with one being the best, but Wingate would not allow it.

“He said it’s a four, you said it’s a nine. He’s testifying under oath, you’re not,” he said. “You can’t both be an attorney and the witness.”

Wingate also chastised Martin for turning her back on the court when he questioned Wilson, saying it wasn’t proper court etiquette and that she could “do better.”

Martin briefly conferred with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Deputy City Attorney Terry Williamson during the judge’s questioning.

He also questioned Wilson about the department’s record-keeping regarding fire hydrants.

After a short recess, Holmes took the witness stand.

Holmes corrected Wilson’s comments about the insurance ratings, prompting the judge to ask him if he had been informed of the testimony.

The deputy chief said yes, adding that he left the room when the person started talking to him.

Wingate asked why he didn’t report the incident, and Holmes said he wasn’t aware he was supposed to.

Martin argued it wasn’t improper for Holmes to be given a heads-up because Wednesday’s proceedings weren’t supposed to be an evidentiary hearing.

“What we were here to discuss today had nothing to do with the rating system,” she said. “We were here to discuss the house fires his knowledge of the house fires, and the memo.”

“Have you forgotten the witness said he knew he wasn’t supposed to talk to anybody?” Wingate responded. “That undermines everything you just said.”

Some spectators said they were concerned the discussion veered off of the topics of the fire hydrants and transparency with the third-party manager.

“I saw a lack of compassion and respect for the people that came here today to share what they have been experiencing, how they are... impacted by the water problem,” said Candace Abdul-Tawwab, outside the courthouse.

Candace Abdul-Tawwab
Candace Abdul-Tawwab(WLBT)

Abdul Tawwab, the wife of JXN Water’s former chief experience officer, Tariq Abdul-Tawwab, was there with several community groups expected to address the judge Wednesday afternoon.

“I am in shock,” she said. “I am in complete shock about how things proceeded.”

