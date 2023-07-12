Hot and Muggy Into the Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One more day of “cooler” temps! The rain will reign again for us on Wednesday and keep highs in the low 90s. Rain and storms are expected all through the day, starting very early this morning for some. It will still feel hotter for many of us, with heat indices remaining in the triple digits.

Starting tomorrow the heat is the big story for us. Dangerous heat conditions will be back in effect as we move towards the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 90s and “feels like” temps ranging from 105-110. Rain chances will be slim, so there won’t be much to offer relief other than the A/C and a slight breeze!

We should see a bit more rain make its way back into the forecast by the end of the weekend or early next week. This will allow the afternoons to be a little more bearable, although highs will still be in the mid 90s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.