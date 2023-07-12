Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Hot and Muggy Into the Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
Temps increase starting tomorrow.
Temps increase starting tomorrow.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One more day of “cooler” temps! The rain will reign again for us on Wednesday and keep highs in the low 90s. Rain and storms are expected all through the day, starting very early this morning for some. It will still feel hotter for many of us, with heat indices remaining in the triple digits.

Starting tomorrow the heat is the big story for us. Dangerous heat conditions will be back in effect as we move towards the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 90s and “feels like” temps ranging from 105-110. Rain chances will be slim, so there won’t be much to offer relief other than the A/C and a slight breeze!

We should see a bit more rain make its way back into the forecast by the end of the weekend or early next week. This will allow the afternoons to be a little more bearable, although highs will still be in the mid 90s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Wednesday AM Weather

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County
Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found
Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman shot her 10-year-old son multiple times.
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral

Latest News

Elise's Wednesday AM Weather
Highs back in the upper 90s this week.
First Alert Forecast:
Trending hotter
First Alert Forecast: hotter weather expected by late week
Elise's Early Tuesday AM Forecast