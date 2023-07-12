Hinds County Candidates for Sheriff respond to questions about the Detention Center and escapes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County candidates talked with and took questions from residents Tuesday night hoping to earn their votes.

The Hinds County Candidate Forum was held at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson.

Candidates running for Sheriff, Tax Collector, and the Board of Supervisors discussed public safety, the Raymond Detention Center and infrastructure.

Organizers say the purpose of this forum was to help voters choose the best candidate for the job over the next four years. Sheriff Tyree Jones, former interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Independent candidate, Reginald Thompson explained their plans for dealing with problems at the Detention Center and escapes from the facility.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said, “I have accepted responsibility for the recent escapes. I’ve apologized to the people as well. Another thing that I’ve done is made sure that we have been transparent with the people in providing them an update with where we are with our Detention Center and what we’re doing to be able to better secure that facility as well.”

Reginald Thompson said, “I wanna see can I get some of the Sheriff’s Departments to take some of the non-violent inmates and help reduce the population of the jail where the employees that work there can safely be safe and safely keep the inmates in the jail safe.”

Crisler says leadership will make the difference at the jail. He also responded to questions about his indictment on federal charges of bribery and selling ammunition to a convicted felon. Crisler maintains his innocence.

Crisler said, “What I’m in the midst of right now is politics, and it’s the worst kind of politics. And it started when I started talking about the Capitol Police and 1020 Bill. So I know exactly what’s going on, but I hope and trust the citizens are paying attention because the State of Mississippi will not dictate who the Sheriff is of Hinds County.”

Hinds County voters head to the polls August 8th for the primary election.

