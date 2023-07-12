Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

‘Her decision was political’: Jody Owens slams Lynn Fitch’s recommendation to reverse 2022 conviction

FILE - Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Central Mississippi...
FILE - Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Miss., May 9, 2023. The Hinds County District Attorney's office, the prosecutor's office in Mississippi's largest county, said Wednesday, July 12, that Fitch made a politically motivated decision to ask a state appeals court to overturn the conviction of a former police officer in the 2019 beating death of a man who was pulled from a vehicle and subdued by three officers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two days after Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a recommendation urging the Mississippi Supreme Court to reverse a 2022 conviction, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens has issued a statement in opposition.

Monday, Fitch requested that the Mississippi Supreme Court reverse the conviction of Anthony Fox, the former Jackson police officer sentenced in the death of George Robinson.

Fox was found guilty in August of last year of culpable negligence manslaughter in the 2019 death of Robinson. He was sentenced to five years in prison that same month.

In a press release to the media, Owens called the attorney general’s decision political and “not based on substantive law,” later saying that her actions are an overreach.

“Her filing is unprecedented because her role, in this instance, is to represent the State, i.e. the verdict returned by the jury. It is not her duty to substitute her opinion for theirs. Which she clearly has by misconstruing the facts in her brief, by presenting those facts in the light most favorable to the convicted, not the State, which is the proper legal standard, and for saying that the jury got it wrong because the jury believed certain testimony over other testimony which is a determination left solely to the jurors. It is the Attorney General’s job to defend this verdict. If the Court of Appeals wishes to overturn the verdict, that is their job, not hers,” the statement read.

The Attorney General’s Office is one of several agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Jackson Police Department, and the Clinton Police Department to say that Fox’s conviction should be reversed.

Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman praised Attorney General Lynn Fitch for recommending that the conviction be reversed.

“We’re very pleased that the Attorney General took this stance because we believe that it is the just thing to do,” said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman. “It’s the right thing to do.”

While Fox’s case has been sent to the Court of Appeals for a final review, Hayman maintains there’s not enough evidence to prosecute.

“The City of Clinton would like to commend the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for its handling thus far of Detective Anthony Fox’s case. The City of Clinton remains steadfast in its support of Detective Fox and looks forward to a ruling from the Court of Appeals releasing Detective Fox and correcting this injustice.”

Here’s the full statement from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens’ office:

Here’s the media release from the Hinds County District Attorney’s office:

Fitch’s recommendation was filed to the Mississippi Supreme Court on Monday.

They have yet to render a decision.

