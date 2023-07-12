‘Her decision was political’: Jody Owens slams Lynn Fitch’s recommendation to reverse 2022 conviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two days after Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a recommendation urging the Mississippi Supreme Court to reverse a 2022 conviction, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens has issued a statement in opposition.

Monday, Fitch requested that the Mississippi Supreme Court reverse the conviction of Anthony Fox, the former Jackson police officer sentenced in the death of George Robinson.

Fox was found guilty in August of last year of culpable negligence manslaughter in the 2019 death of Robinson. He was sentenced to five years in prison that same month.

In a press release to the media, Owens called the attorney general’s decision political and “not based on substantive law,” later saying that her actions are an overreach.

“Her filing is unprecedented because her role, in this instance, is to represent the State, i.e. the verdict returned by the jury. It is not her duty to substitute her opinion for theirs. Which she clearly has by misconstruing the facts in her brief, by presenting those facts in the light most favorable to the convicted, not the State, which is the proper legal standard, and for saying that the jury got it wrong because the jury believed certain testimony over other testimony which is a determination left solely to the jurors. It is the Attorney General’s job to defend this verdict. If the Court of Appeals wishes to overturn the verdict, that is their job, not hers,” the statement read.

The Attorney General’s Office is one of several agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Jackson Police Department, and the Clinton Police Department to say that Fox’s conviction should be reversed.

Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman praised Attorney General Lynn Fitch for recommending that the conviction be reversed.

“We’re very pleased that the Attorney General took this stance because we believe that it is the just thing to do,” said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman. “It’s the right thing to do.”

While Fox’s case has been sent to the Court of Appeals for a final review, Hayman maintains there’s not enough evidence to prosecute.

“The City of Clinton would like to commend the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for its handling thus far of Detective Anthony Fox’s case. The City of Clinton remains steadfast in its support of Detective Fox and looks forward to a ruling from the Court of Appeals releasing Detective Fox and correcting this injustice.”

Here’s the full statement from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens’ office:

Today, our heart goes out to the family of George Robinson. They lost a loved one, had their day in court, saw justice done. We thank the citizens of Hinds County who served as jurors, taking two weeks out of their lives to do their civic duty. They sat through long days of trial, heard and weighed the evidence, deliberated, and returned a verdict. We thank the trial judge, court personnel, and our staff, who did great work, in the face of public pressure and, at times, physical threats. An indictment was returned by the Hinds County Grand Jury and we did our duty, as Mississippi Law demands, and tested the evidence at trial, the jury reached a guilty verdict. It is unfortunate that not all elected officials take their constitutional charges as seriously as they should. On Monday, in an unprecedented political maneuver, the Mississippi Attorney General chose to confess error in the Anthony Fox case, claiming that she thinks the jury got it wrong. That her decision was political, and not based on substantive law, is apparent by the fact that on October 10, 2022, the Attorney General filed a motion stating that she was unopposed to the Defendant receiving bail after being convicted of manslaughter by a Hinds County jury, while his case was on appeal. We can find no other case in which the Attorney General, charged with representing the State of Mississippi in criminal appeals, has taken such a position on during the present administration, or the prior administration. It significant to note that the Attorney General took this position three months prior to the record being filed with the appellate court; therefore, she had no way of knowing anything about what transpired at trial. It is also telling that within minutes of her filing the brief on Monday, several law enforcement agencies issued prepared statements which could only have been coordinated at the request of the Attorney General. Her filing is unprecedented because her role, in this instance, is to represent the State, i.e. the verdict returned by the jury. It is not her duty to substitute her opinion for theirs. Which she clearly has by misconstruing the facts in her brief, by presenting those facts in the light most favorable to the convicted, not the State, which is the proper legal standard, and for saying that the jury got it wrong because the jury believed certain testimony over other testimony which is a determination left solely to the jurors. It is the Attorney General’s job to defend this verdict. If the Court of Appeals wishes to overturn the verdict, that is their job, not hers.

Here’s the media release from the Hinds County District Attorney’s office:

Fitch’s recommendation was filed to the Mississippi Supreme Court on Monday.

They have yet to render a decision.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.