Mothers of Murdered Sons

Gluckstadt board of alderman, mayor counter annexation attempt by City of Madison

The city of Madison is planning to annex approximately 4 square miles of property north of its...
The city of Madison is planning to annex approximately 4 square miles of property north of its current city limits.(City of Madison)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, Gluckstadt’s Board of Aldermen countered an annexation attempt made by the City of Madison and voted unanimously to officially oppose the move.

The 4-square-mile swath of undeveloped land lies between the two municipalities.

In May, Madison’s mayor and board of aldermen sought to expand its boundaries and incorporate the land into their city.

Gluckstadt’s mayor and board of aldermen chose to take matters into their own hands and voted Tuesday to make a separate move of their own to pursue the disputed property.

Gluckstadt, which was incorporated just two years ago, has argued that handing the land to Madison would curtail its own plans for growth.

Prior to its incorporation, Gluckstadt faced a similar dispute with the City of Canton.

Canton had sought to annex five parcels west and south of the Nissan Parkway. Gluckstadt had plans to develop much of the land and fought the move in the chancery court.

The ruling allowed three of the five parcels to become part of the future city of Gluckstadt.

Below is the full statement from Mayor Morrison.

