Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY FOR POTENTIAL ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING
National Weather Service director tours WLBT
National Weather Service director tours WLBT(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First alert weather day issued for Thursday.  Flash flooding will develop in just a few places Thursday, but it could be quite serious.  Many if not most areas in our viewing area will not see flooding.  In fact, some areas of Central & Southwest Mississippi may not receive any rainfall at all.   However, slow moving downpours are expected to develop overnight tonight and into Thursday morning’s commute, lingering into the afternoon.  The highest likelihood is from the metro area north and eastward.  Several inches of rain will fall in select spots, so location and timing will play key roles in Thursday’s weather.  A small & slow-moving disturbance will travel across Mississippi overnight and Thursday, triggering this potentially serious, but yet very localized weather. Some will likely linger around overnight, which could lead to a flash flooding threat where storms train over the same areas. Expect low temperatures in the middle 70s. Most data are coming in an agreement that a slow-moving complex of rain and storms will set up across a portion of central MS by Thursday morning. Several inches of rain (3-5+) could potentially fall within a short amount of time resulting in the threat of more flash flooding. Based on recent trends, the Jackson metro and areas off the north and east could have the best shot at seeing the heavy rainfall. The overall chance for rain will likely be lower for areas farther west. Coverage should gradually taper off by the end of the day.  We are still looking at the increasing risk for heat stress by Friday into the weekend. Highs will generally reach the middle 90s in most spots with peak feels like temperatures between 105-110. The heat will somewhat back off by Sunday/early next week as rain chances trend back up.

