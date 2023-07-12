First Alert Forecast: flash flooding risk to increase overnight into Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon into this evening as a disturbance passes overhead. The chance for rain and the clouds around will keep the heat down again this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some showers and storms look to linger around overnight, which could lead to a flash flooding threat where storms train over the same areas.

THURSDAY: Most data are coming in an agreement that a slow-moving complex of rain and storms will set up across a portion of central MS by Thursday morning. Several inches of rain (3-5+) could potentially fall within a short amount of time resulting in the threat of more flash flooding. Based on recent trends, the Jackson metro and areas off the north and east could have the best shot at seeing the heavy rainfall. The overall chance for rain will likely be lower for areas farther west. Coverage should gradually taper off by the end of the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are still looking at the increasing risk for heat stress by Friday into the weekend. Highs will generally reach the middle 90s in most spots with peak feels like temperatures between 105-110. The heat will somewhat back off by Sunday/early next week as rain chances trend back up.

