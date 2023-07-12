6 Pine Belt-area students earn NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarships

From University of Southern Mississippi Office of University Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six University of Southern Mississippi students from the Pine Belt area were awarded scholarships sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and promoting STEM disciplines .

The sextet were among 25 USM students awarded scholarships through the state-wide NASA-Mississippi Space Grant Consortium program.

Scholarships ranged from $200 to $1,000.

The 2023-2024 NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarship recipients from the Pine Belt-area included:

A’Lea Rogers, forensics (chemistry/biochemistry), Buckatunna

Alkendria McNair, information technology, Collins

Joseph Larry Byrd, polymer science & engineering, Hattiesburg

David Enrique Garcia, polymer science & engineering, Hattiesburg

Amari Harmon, polymer science & engineering, Poplarville

Ranni Leigh Middleton, polymer science & engineering, Raleigh.

The program was created to support students, especially those devoted to science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

The program also was designed to encourage and motivate student performance and to raise awareness of NASA employment and research opportunities.

David Cochran, who coordinates the consortium on campus, said a program that not only provides student funding but the opportunity to gain experience with NASA is a boon for USM.

“It is gratifying to be part of a statewide initiative that provides much-needed funding to students and promotes participation across the University in some of the many opportunities available through NASA,” said Cochran, Research and Graduate Education associate dean in the College of Arts and Science

