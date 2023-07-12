Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

6 Pine Belt-area students earn NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarships

Six Pine Belt-area students at the University of Southern Mississippi were awarded scholarships...
Six Pine Belt-area students at the University of Southern Mississippi were awarded scholarships sponsored by NASA.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From University of Southern Mississippi Office of University Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six University of Southern Mississippi students from the Pine Belt area were awarded scholarships sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and promoting STEM disciplines .

The sextet were among 25 USM students awarded scholarships through the state-wide NASA-Mississippi Space Grant Consortium program.

Scholarships ranged from $200 to $1,000.

The 2023-2024 NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarship recipients from the Pine Belt-area included:

  • A’Lea Rogers, forensics (chemistry/biochemistry), Buckatunna
  • Alkendria McNair, information technology, Collins
  • Joseph Larry Byrd, polymer science & engineering, Hattiesburg
  • David Enrique Garcia, polymer science & engineering, Hattiesburg
  • Amari Harmon, polymer science & engineering, Poplarville
  • Ranni Leigh Middleton, polymer science & engineering, Raleigh.

The program was created to support students, especially those devoted to science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

The program also was designed to encourage and motivate student performance and to raise awareness of NASA employment and research opportunities.

David Cochran, who coordinates the consortium on campus, said a program that not only provides student funding but the opportunity to gain experience with NASA is a boon for USM.

“It is gratifying to be part of a statewide initiative that provides much-needed funding to students and promotes participation across the University in some of the many opportunities available through NASA,” said Cochran, Research and Graduate Education associate dean in the College of Arts and Science

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County
Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found
Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman shot her 10-year-old son multiple times.
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say

Latest News

FILE - Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Central Mississippi...
‘Her decision was political’: Jody Owens slams Lynn Fitch’s recommendation to reverse 2022 conviction
WLBT at 5p
The city of Madison is planning to annex approximately 4 square miles of property north of its...
Gluckstadt board of alderman, mayor counter annexation attempt by City of Madison
One struck in face, neck area during axe attack by church in Jackson
One struck in face, neck area during axe attack near church in Jackson