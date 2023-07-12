Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont, according to officials. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont authorities say a 3-year-old boy who fell into a water storage tank at a resort last week has died.

WCAX reports Tate Holtzman fell into a below-ground water storage tank while he was walking near an outdoor splash pad at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort water park on July 6.

Officials said lifeguards attempted to rescue Tate, but he spent about 10 minutes in the water.

The 3-year-old was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center but died a few days later.

According to a GoFundMe account, Tate was on live support until last weekend.

“He is at peace now,” organizer Kali Brgant wrote. “The Holtzman family is going through unspeakable, unthinkable anguish.”

The chief medical examiner’s office determined the boy’s cause of death was drowning, classifying it as an accident.

Tate was attending a day camp program at the resort that afternoon, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County
Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found
Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman shot her 10-year-old son multiple times.
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say

Latest News

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in limited U.S. states
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
JSU featured in Amazon Prime’s ‘The College Tour’ series
JSU Girls STEM Camp expands focus with African professionals mentoring
Jackson residents concerned about dangerous potholes in their neighborhoods
Jackson residents concerned about dangerous potholes in their neighborhoods