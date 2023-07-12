Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man killed in Waynesboro drive-by identified; 2 victims in critical condition

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and found multiple people shot on State Route 185 near DeepWell Energy Services(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Waynesboro as a person is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, a person was shot and killed during a drive-by in the city around 2 a.m.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 43-year-old David Hutchinson of Laurel. The next of kin has been notified.

The coroner’s office said Hutchinson was pronounced dead at Wayne General Hospital at approximately 3:15 a.m. The body will be sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory on the Coast for an autopsy.

Waynesboro Police Department Public Information Officer Don Hopkins said units were called to the scene of State Route 184 near DeepWell Energy Services and found multiple people shot. He said EMS arrived and transported the victims to Wayne General Hospital.

The other two victims in the shooting are in critical condition, according to Hopkins.

WPD officers were on the scene until sheriff’s office deputies arrived. Hopkins said the investigation is now in WCSO’s hands.

Updates will be added as soon as more details become available.

