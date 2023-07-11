As water system improves, Jackson leaders wants greater say in who the third-party manager hires

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson leaders want a greater say in who the third-party manager hires to repair the city’s water system.

On Friday, city officials appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate, where they expressed concerns about Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin’s lack of transparency in running the system.

The hearing was called by Wingate after City Attorney Catoria Martin reached out to him with the city’s concerns.

Martin said several community organizations were worried not enough minority firms were receiving contracts and that the city should have a greater role in advising the third-party on hiring.

“The city has no authority in who is awarded contracts,” she said. “However, the city does have institutional knowledge of contractors that exist and the type of work they’re capable of performing.”

The hearing came days after city council members told Henifin they wanted to ensure local and minority businesses benefit from the more than $800 million in federal funds recently allocated for the city’s water.

“How many of those minority companies here in the city will have the opportunity to work with our system, so when the third-party manager leaves, [they] can jump in day one and know... about what has happened and the work that’s been done?” Council President Aaron Banks asked outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse.

“The important thing is that we all have to get to a place where we’re sitting at the table and we’re working this out together,” he added. “We all have to get together and put our heads together and work out the best solution for the citizens of Jackson.”

Henifin is an officer of the court and is not bound by Jackson’s Equal Business Opportunity Ordinance, which mandates all contracts awarded by the city include a certain percentage of participation from Black, Asian, or female-owned businesses.

The ordinance was put in place years ago to help build capacity among minority businesses.

Henifin says he wants to increase minority participation, saying, “We’re doing some, but we’re going to do more.”

He says one local Black-owned business has already done more than $1 million in paving for JXN Water, repairing streets as part of JXN Water’s “Find It and Fix It” program.

“Getting a lot of work done quickly.”

Since Find It and Fix It was implemented, more than 200 water mains have been repaired across the city.

“Contractors are working every day, guided by some city employees that are full-time with JXN Water,” he said. “We have some former water maintenance workers leading crews for contractors. They’re getting a lot of work done quickly.”

Henifin also detailed repairs to a major breach at the former Colonial Country Club Golf Course.

Prior to being discovered earlier this summer by Henifin, the break had gone on for seven years and had spewed an estimated five million gallons of treated water a day.

It also led to the creation of a roughly 35-foot-deep lake on the property, which has since dried up.

Work included installing a temporary pipe to keep water flowing while the repairs were made. Crews also had to remove trees and install a temporary pathway to reach the site.

All in all, Henifin said the project cost about $2.5 million and was funded using a portion of the city’s federal water allocations.

Thousands receive water illegally.

The third-party manager is having to dip into the city’s federal allocations to cover costs, largely because Jackson is still not bringing in enough revenue through its billing system.

Henifin was tapped to take over the water last November. As part of the order, he also was given control of the city’s beleaguered water and sewer billing system.

He said Jackson currently brings in about 56 percent of billed amounts, far too little to operate the system and make repairs.

In 2021, that dismal collection rate meant the city had a roughly $28 million shortfall in its water/sewer enterprise fund, about $10 million more than auditors told the council earlier this year.

“If you collect 95 or 100 percent, we would have enough revenue, which is typically a water utility collection rate, much closer to 99 percent,” he said.

JXN Water announced it would likely begin shutting off customers for nonpayment next month, to help boost revenues.

“Across the country, during COVID, utilities stopped shutting people off and have seen a decline in collection rates. But with starting shutoffs again, collection rates have gone back up,” he said.

Water/sewer sales to customers Operating expenses End of year income/loss 2021 $33,101,483 $60,781,859 ($27,680,376) 2020 $44,754,387 $57,751,286 ($12,607,654) 2019 $49,863,441 $66,998,593 ($17,135,152) 2018 $57,709,378 $57,789,898 ($80,520) 2017 $61,108,602 $54,829,729 ($6,278,873)

Also contributing to the city’s revenue shortfall are the 6,000 to 7,000 customers believed to be receiving water illegally.

If those customers were paying, it would generate about $3.6 million a year in revenue for the city, Henifin estimates.

Henifin says he’ll spend about $1 million to get those customers back on the account roles, funds that will include “a combination of federal dollars and ratepayer dollars,” he said.

“The data work is not to exceed half a million. I don’t have an estimate on the fieldwork to verify. Ultimately, we will spend $1 million,” he said.

“I would like to have this worked out by the end of the calendar year, but that’s going at an extremely fast pace.”

Understaffed and under-resourced.

Martin told Wingate that several community groups also reached out regarding the treatment of city employees.

Since taking over, Henifin has outsourced many of the services previously done by the city in-house, including water maintenance, water plant operations, and call center operations.

“They didn’t think that was handled well and didn’t understand why they had to do that,” Martin said.

She told Wingate moving the call center caused confusion among Jackson residents, who no longer know who to call for billing inquiries or where to go to pay their bills.

Payments are not accepted at the call center. Customers can visit the JXN Water office, located at the Summit on Greymont Avenue in Belhaven, but first must make an appointment.

Henifin said he had little choice to outsource the work, with many of the city’s water divisions being “understaffed and under-resourced.”

The water call center, for instance, had just three employees answering calls when Henifin opted to outsource the service to a call center in Pearl.

Today, the city has between 24 and 30 people answering calls at any given time, including “four dedicated JXN Water folks working eight to five on weekdays.”

“If they can’t answer, the calls roll over to someone else who has more general knowledge,” Henifin said.

He said he attempted to bring on temp workers to help with the call load, but those efforts failed. He said the center now answers between 400 and 500 calls a day.

“I would assume we’re at a static point until we start water off,” he told the judge. “When we start shutting off people for nonpayment... we do expect a significant increase in call volume for some time after that.”

In the water maintenance division, many former city employees have taken on jobs with the private firms brought on by Henifin, where he said they receive better pay, better training, and access to better equipment.

Wingate touched on the city’s equipment issues, asking Martin whether any of Jackson’s sewer vacuum trucks were still in the shop.

The trucks are used by the city to help unclog sewer mains. However, Wingate intimated they were stuck in the garage because Jackson couldn’t pay for the repairs.

“How long were these trucks in the shop, and during this time, was there a period when the city couldn’t get them out?” he asked.

Martin said the city likely had the funds to cover the costs, saying a used truck was purchased while the other three were in the shop.

“We have at least one truck that is fully operational, that is performing,” she said. “We have gotten at least one truck out of the shop that we have paid the invoice for.”

Wingate is expected to hear from several community leaders at another hearing on Wednesday. Proceedings will begin at 9:30 a.m., in the Thad Cochran Federal Courthouse.

