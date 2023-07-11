St. Jude Dream Home
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for murder, aggravated assault

Pugh was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.
Pugh was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal authorities have captured a man wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into a dwelling on McDowell Road.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals captured Brandon Pugh at a home on Culpepper Drive.

Pugh, 31, was wanted in connection with an incident reported on May 28 on McDowell Road near I-55 South.

According to Deputy Cmdr. Carlos Cosby, Pugh initially did not want to come out of the home but eventually surrendered.

It’s unclear what additional charges he could face.

