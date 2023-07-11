U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for murder, aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal authorities have captured a man wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into a dwelling on McDowell Road.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals captured Brandon Pugh at a home on Culpepper Drive.

Pugh, 31, was wanted in connection with an incident reported on May 28 on McDowell Road near I-55 South.

According to Deputy Cmdr. Carlos Cosby, Pugh initially did not want to come out of the home but eventually surrendered.

It’s unclear what additional charges he could face.

