Things To Know Tuesday, July 11

1. Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found

A Pearl Police chase ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and officers finding a large amount of narcotics in her vehicle. Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says officers stopped 47-year-old Bessie Henrietta Jackson’s vehicle on I-20 eastbound for a traffic violation just before 6 p.m. on Monday. When the officer approached the driver’s door, Jackson fled and continued eastbound on I-20. Flynn says a chase ensued, and Pearl Police notified other Rankin County law enforcement.

2. SNAP Benefit EBT cards are getting hacked in Mississippi

If you’re an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholder, you could be at risk of having those needed funds stolen. These funds are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and EBT is how over 250,000 parents buy groceries for their children. However, over the last several months, several families across the state have had those funds go missing. For the neediest families in Mississippi, funds through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are the difference between their child eating or going hungry. “As a single mother, you already have to go to work, try to pay the bills, make sure they are taken care of. SNAP actually helps because it provides the food and stuff that I need,” Teresa Holmes, a mother of two who had her EBT card information stolen, said.3.

3. AG Lynn Fitch urges reversal in Anthony Fox case

(L) Anthony Fox | (R) George Robinson (JPD/WLBT)

Mississippi’s Attorney General Lynn Fitch has filed a response in the case for Anthony Fox, the former Jackson police officer sentenced in the death of George Robinson. Fox was found guilty in August of last year on culpable negligence manslaughter in the 2019 death of Robinson. He was sentenced to five years in prison that same month. Two other Jackson police officers, Lincoln Lampley and Desmond Barney, were cleared of murder charges in the 62-year-old’s death in May of 2022.

