St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Natchez man wanted in connection with two murders

The Natchez Police Department issues five warrants for 22-year-old Jamionte Davis
Jamionte Davis
Jamionte Davis(Natchez Police Department)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Police Department has issued five warrants for a 22-year-old man they are searching for.

Jamionte Davis is accused of being one of the people responsible for two murders and for wounding three others on May 5th. Investigators say suspects opened fire in a crowded parking lot.

Davis is also wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment for Aggravated Assault. Southwest MS Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to Davis’ arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken to UMMC after vehicle ends up on car at Ridgeland mall
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Lewis Marshall
Capitol Police arrest man after finding 24 malnourished dogs, 31 pounds of marijuana
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
(L to R): Amaya Stanford, Jolanie Mayes, Albeyro Cabezas, Joe Rangel
4 people, all from Texas, arrested in Ridgeland; ‘burglary tools’ found in vehicle

Latest News

A leader with the Teamsters Union says workers are practicing to be ready and to make sure...
Local UPS employees conduct practice runs for the picket line
JXN Film Festival’s third annual event to welcome international and local participants
Libraries seeing impact of HB 1315
SNAP Benefit EBT cards are getting hacked in Mississippi