Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis

Khattabi Dardour, 55
Khattabi Dardour, 55(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged after allegedly driving drunk in Memphis over the weekend and hitting four pedestrians in the process.

Khattabi Dardour, 55, of Greenwood, Mississippi, is charged with DUI, violation of financial law, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and reckless driving.

According to the arrest affidavit, at 3:58 p.m. Sunday, Memphis police responded to a DUI call at Ridgeway Road and Village Grove Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found four pedestrians who were struck by a GMC Envoy and the responsible driver, later identified as Dardour, walking away from the scene toward Winchester Road.

When officers approached Dardour, they noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath as well as glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Dardour told officers that he was pulling from a private drive onto Ridgeway Road when the four victims “came out of nowhere” and were struck in the turning lane.

He told police that he fled the scene because one of the victims threatened him.

The affidavit never specified whether or not the pedestrians were injured.

Dardour told officers he had drank approximately seven beers before failing a field sobriety test.

He was then transported to Regional One Hospital to be treated for a cut between his eyes.

He was later cleared and transported to 201 Poplar.

Dardour is being held on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in Shelby County Court on Wednesday.

