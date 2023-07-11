Man arrested after breaking into bank in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested a man on July 10 for breaking into a bank in Claiborne County.

The Claiborne County Sheriff Department’s Facebook post says Bank Plus’ manager contacted the department regarding a man breaking and entering at 10:20 p.m. on July 9.

After reviewing the surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Terrance Jones of Port Gibson. He is charged with breaking and entering of a commercial building, with more charges pending.

