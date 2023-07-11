St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Man arrested after breaking into bank in Claiborne County

Terrance Jones
Terrance Jones(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested a man on July 10 for breaking into a bank in Claiborne County.

The Claiborne County Sheriff Department’s Facebook post says Bank Plus’ manager contacted the department regarding a man breaking and entering at 10:20 p.m. on July 9.

After reviewing the surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Terrance Jones of Port Gibson. He is charged with breaking and entering of a commercial building, with more charges pending.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken to UMMC after vehicle ends up on car at Ridgeland mall
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Lewis Marshall
Capitol Police arrest man after finding 24 malnourished dogs, 31 pounds of marijuana
The department’s letter explains that the main flagpole within Biloxi National Cemetery is...
Sen. Wicker responds to letter from Veterans Affairs defending display of Pride flag
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother

Latest News

JXN Film Festival’s third annual event to welcome international and local participants
WLBT at 10p
Libraries seeing impact of HB 1315
SNAP Benefit EBT cards are getting hacked in Mississippi