Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s law enforcement division has led to the recovery of three pieces of major agricultural equipment.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau announced the recovery of more than $198,000 in equipment, including two skid steers, one of which had been reported stolen in the city of Jackson.

The agency worked alongside the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department in locating the items.

“I am proud of the work our law enforcement team... [has] accomplished,” Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson said. “They work diligently every day to protect our ag communities around the state. I would like to thank all our MALTB investigators, as well as our partners in state and local law enforcement who assisted with this investigation.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.