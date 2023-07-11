Getting HOT Again This Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Things are heating up this week as we transition from a rainy pattern back to drier and hotter with excessive heat indices. Today will be somewhat bearable with temps starting off in the low to mid 70s and warming to the low 90s in the afternoon. It will still likely feel like triple digits for most, but there is a chance of a few late-day showers and thunderstorms to cool things off.

Tomorrow will be hotter, with highs in the mid and upper 90s and “feels like” numbers of 105-110 degrees! Still, a few people could see a passing storm on Wednesday to lighten up the air a little, and there will be a breeze at times.

Starting Thursday: everyone will be under an elevated risk for heat stress conditions. We will be back to harping on those “heat safety” tips, so make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks as we don’t see relief from this heat wave anytime soon. The forecast will be dry, hot, and muggy through the coming weekend.

There is a chance for the development of a system in the tropics, but even if it does form it will bring no effects to us here in the ‘Sip.

