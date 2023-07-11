Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl Police chase ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and officers finding a large amount of narcotics in her vehicle.

Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says officers stopped 47-year-old Bessie Henrietta Jackson’s vehicle on I-20 eastbound for a traffic violation just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

When the officer approached the driver’s door, Jackson fled and continued eastbound on I-20. Flynn says a chase ensued, and Pearl Police notified other Rankin County law enforcement.

Rankin County deputies stopped Jackson’s vehicle by deploying spike strips just east of the Pelahatchie exit. According to Flynn, her front tire blew out, and she began to flee on the side of the interstate before being bitten by a Rankin County K9.

Jackson was transported to the hospital to be treated for the bite.

According to Flynn, Jackson has active warrants out of Georgia for drug and weapon charges. The Pearl Police Department will charge her with felony fleeing and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute once she is released from the hospital.

