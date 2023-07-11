First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The chance for rain will generally trend down overnight as temperatures fall to the middle 70s. We’re expecting to have more scattered downpours and storms around again at any time on Wednesday. Some could feature locally heavy rain and lightning. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 90s. The chance for rain will begin to trend down by the end of the week as temperatures trend up. Heat stress concerns will emerge by then with highs well in the 90s with heat indices between 105-110. This will likely lead to an increased potential for heat-related illnesses for those not staying hydrated and taking breaks from the outdoors. The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:02am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

