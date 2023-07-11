St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: steamier weather expected by late week

Trending hotter
Trending hotter(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A steamy but seasonable afternoon is on tap for central MS with high temperatures right around 90-degrees. Some showers and thunderstorms will also be possible at times through the day, mainly across the southwestern portion of the area. A few stronger storms with gusty winds and hail cannot completely be ruled out, but the overall severe weather risk is low. Most showers will diminish by tonight with overnight lows down in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: We should start to see changes within our weather pattern by Wednesday as the heat becomes more of a concern. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the middle 90s in most locations with it feeling more like the triple digits. There will be the potential for more showers and possible storms at any time tomorrow, but likely wouldn’t be something that everyone would see.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heat stress concerns will continue to increase over the coming days as upper-level ridging strengthens overhead. Highs are expected to be well in the 90s by the end of the week with peak heat indices between 105-110. This will likely lead to an increased potential for heat-related illnesses for those not staying hydrated and taking breaks from the outdoors. Rain chances will be limited during this time before a better chance for showers and storms emerges early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Man taken to UMMC after vehicle ends up on car at Ridgeland mall
(L to R): Amaya Stanford, Jolanie Mayes, Albeyro Cabezas, Joe Rangel
4 people, all from Texas, arrested in Ridgeland; ‘burglary tools’ found in vehicle
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found

Latest News

Elise's Early Tuesday AM Forecast
Highs back in the upper 90s this week.
Getting HOT Again This Week
Daily rain chances continue this week
First Alert Forecast:
Week ahead
First Alert Forecast: heat stress conditions increase by mid to late week