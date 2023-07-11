First Alert Forecast: steamier weather expected by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A steamy but seasonable afternoon is on tap for central MS with high temperatures right around 90-degrees. Some showers and thunderstorms will also be possible at times through the day, mainly across the southwestern portion of the area. A few stronger storms with gusty winds and hail cannot completely be ruled out, but the overall severe weather risk is low. Most showers will diminish by tonight with overnight lows down in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: We should start to see changes within our weather pattern by Wednesday as the heat becomes more of a concern. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the middle 90s in most locations with it feeling more like the triple digits. There will be the potential for more showers and possible storms at any time tomorrow, but likely wouldn’t be something that everyone would see.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heat stress concerns will continue to increase over the coming days as upper-level ridging strengthens overhead. Highs are expected to be well in the 90s by the end of the week with peak heat indices between 105-110. This will likely lead to an increased potential for heat-related illnesses for those not staying hydrated and taking breaks from the outdoors. Rain chances will be limited during this time before a better chance for showers and storms emerges early next week.

