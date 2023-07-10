Vicksburg mayor extends youth curfew for 1 month

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg’s mayor extended the city’s youth curfew for a month. It requires residents 18 and younger to stay out of public areas between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Mayor George Flaggs says he and police officials will re-evaluate once the extension has been completed.

According to the mayor, the curfew has been successful, and he hopes to make the change permanent.

