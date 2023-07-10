USM ace Tanner Hall selected by Twins in fourth round of 2023 MLB Draft

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Minnesota Twins have selected Southern Miss Baseball RHP Tanner Hall in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Hall is the first Golden Eagle Baseball player to be selected in this year’s draft, as he was taken as the 114th overall pick on day two of the draft on Monday.

A unanimous All-American selection in 2023, Hall is heading to the MLB after a three-year career in Hattiesburg, where set career highs in many categories, including ERA, innings pitched, hits and batting average.

USM has been able to have a player drafted in the top four rounds of the MLB Draft since 2017.

