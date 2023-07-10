St. Jude Dream Home
Traffic cleared after trash fire under I-55 on Canton Mart Road(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters battled a trash fire under I-55 Monday morning.

It broke out around 4 a.m. on Canton Mart Road.

Several crews worked to douse the flames as thick smoke and flames poured out from under the interstate bridge.

Parademics were also on the scene as a precaution but there’s no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

