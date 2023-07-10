Things To Know Monday, July 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Capitol Police arrest man after finding 24 malnourished dogs, 31 pounds of marijuana

Lewis Marshall (Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

Capitol Police arrested a 43-year-old man after finding 24 malnourished dogs and 31 pounds of marijuana at a home in Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the Capitol Police Flex Unit conducted a search warrant on the home on Saturday, July 8.

During the search, officers found the following:

24 malnourished dogs

31 pounds of marijuana

Three pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms

Three pounds of THC wax

Hundreds of THC vape pens

Hundreds of multiple different edibles packaged as chips and candy

A gun

$7,000

2. Man taken to UMMC after vehicle ends up on car at Ridgeland mall

Man taken to UMMC after vehicle ends up on car at Ridgeland mall (Clay Edwards)

A man was transported to UMMC after his vehicle ended up on a car at the Renaissance at Colony Park on Sunday. Lt. Eddy Addison with the Ridgeland Police Department says they received several phone calls prior to the incident of Robert Herring driving recklessly on I-55. Once police arrived, Lt. Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and the fact Herring smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood. The results are not known at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.

3. 2 teenagers open skate park in Crystal Springs

Two young skateboarders transformed their science project into a remarkable skate park for Crystal Springs. Despite facing challenges along the way, their determination and support from the community helped them turn their dream into reality. Crystal Springs had never seen anything quite like it before. Thanks to the innovative thinking of Chance Mohawk and Grant Finch, the city now boasts a skate park. What started as a simple idea during their homeschooling days turned into a remarkable project that not only entertained the skaters but also benefited the entire community. “Just about two years ago, we were homeschooled, and we didn’t have much to skate,” Finch said. “So, we thought, ‘What if we have a project and try to do it as environmental science and build a skate park?’”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.