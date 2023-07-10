St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead

The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.

Officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of unresponsive person about 4 p.m. Sunday found James Lewis dead in his Cambridge, Massachusetts, home, Cambridge Police Superintendent Frederick Cabral said in a statement. He was 76, police said.

FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)

“Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” the statement said.

No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”

When he was arrested in 1982 after a nationwide manhunt, he gave investigators a detailed account of how the killer might have operated. Lewis later admitted sending the letter and demanding the money, but he said he never intended to collect it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Man taken to UMMC after vehicle ends up on car at Ridgeland mall
Lewis Marshall
Capitol Police arrest man after finding 24 malnourished dogs, 31 pounds of marijuana
The department’s letter explains that the main flagpole within Biloxi National Cemetery is...
Sen. Wicker responds to letter from Veterans Affairs defending display of Pride flag
Sid Scarbrough owns and operates several assisted-living facilities in the Metro, and races a...
Local businessman spends leisure time as racecar driver

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders pledge loyalty at Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say