Mayor: Jackson still negotiating order to place sewer system under third-party manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Talks continue to hammer out an agreement that could place Jackson’s sewer system under the control of its third-party water manager.

On Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city is still negotiating with the federal government on terms of the order, more than a week after the council approved entering into it.

“We are doing so in order to reach an agreement that we feel is more consistent with our goals and aspirations of addressing our failing infrastructure and how it impacts our residents,” he said. “There’s little I can say, with respect to that, because these are confidential negotiations.”

Lumumba said the city isn’t satisfied with where it stands under the current sewer consent decree.

Jackson entered into the decree in 2013 to bring its sewer system into compliance with federal Clean Water Act standards. The decree is expected to cost an estimated $960 million to implement.

The Lumumba administration has been in talks with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice for years to renegotiate decree terms, arguing the city could not afford the mandates.

“This has been a long-term consent decree that has been in place. But we do not feel that the present consent decree is consistent with the city’s abilities,” he said. “Nor is it consistent with maybe the best approach to how we address this.”

