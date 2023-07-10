JXN Film Festival’s third annual event to welcome international and local participants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - International and Mississippi filmmakers will soon be side by side introducing their productions during the JXN Film Festival. Talent agents to producers, and more from around the world will be in Jackson for the event.

“This festival is about building infrastructure,” said JXN Film Festival Executive Director Maximus Wright.

Organizers of the festival say the infrastructure is Mississippi writers, editors, set creators, and more building a competitive film industry right here.

The week-long showcase of movies and documentaries will also offer classes taught by industry insiders on pitching ideas, screenwriting, and acting.

“We’ve been international here having international talent submit for the last three years, but this is the first year that we have international talent that’s coming to Mississippi to be here through the week,” said Wright. “We have a group of folk from Canada that are coming down. They’ve already booked their tickets, their rooms.”

Mississippi filmmaker Tijaha Richardson submitted Silence in the Mississippi Delta, a documentary on the racial inequities in a court case in Shaw, Mississippi, in the 1960s.

“I hope that this story really inspires and educates them,” said Richardson. “My main focus as a filmmaker is to tell untold stories that have been hidden. That is my goal for me to be able to expose what things have not been getting much attention.

There are 73 entries in this third annual film festival.

“Maximus Wright, the director of the JXN Film Festival, he himself has made a feature film,” said MS Film Office Director Nina Parikh. “And now he wants to nurture 100 filmmakers over the next seven years.”

Tarah Jaye of Jackson produced and edited a music video Don’t Give Up inspired by George Floyd.

“I also wanted to get that video out because of the message,” said Jaye. “So when I heard about the JXN Film Festival, I just took a chance and submitted it to see if it would get picked, and I’m a nominee for best music video.”

State Senator David Blount (D) Hinds County attended the announcement of activities and said the festival is important for economic growth.

“Part of what’s going on with this festival is training people in Mississippi to do some of that work and do some of those jobs,” said Blount. “So it’s exciting culturally for our state, and it’s also an economic benefit for our city and state.”

The JXN Film Festival runs July 23-28, with events at the Jackson Convention Center, the Capri Theater, and Homewood Suites in Fondren. For more details, go to https://jxnfilmfestival.com/.

