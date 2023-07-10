St. Jude Dream Home
I-55 northbound near Highway 27 closed for 2 hours after Copiah County crash

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A one-vehicle crash is causing officials to close I-55 northbound for nearly two hours on Monday.

Master Sergeant Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says traffic is backed up to Highway 27 in Copiah County.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

