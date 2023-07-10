First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight will consist of mostly quiet and humid conditions with low temperatures down in the lower 70s. The same nearly stationary front could also spark more downpours and thunderstorm on Tuesday. A few could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail, mainly near/south of Interstate 20. It will feel slightly hotter out tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures near 100. We should notice changes within our weather pattern by mid to late week as upper-level ridging begins to strengthen across the region. This will limit our rain chances and increase our heat stress conditions. Temperatures approaching the weekend will rise to the middle 90s with heat indices well into the triple digits. The average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.

