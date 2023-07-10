St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain through Wednesday, with an increase in temperatures through Friday! Feels-like temperatures return above 100 by Wednesday!

Storms possible today through Wednesday with Highs reaching near the middle to upper 90s by...
Storms possible today through Wednesday with Highs reaching near the middle to upper 90s by Thursday and Friday! Feels-like temperatures will also return above 100 by Wednesday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday: A few lingering showers are expected in the early morning for a few areas but most will remain dry throughout the morning. Temperatures warm up into the upper 80s heading into the afternoon but may feel warmer due to the humidity. A summertime-like shower cannot be ruled out for the late afternoon and early evening, but most of us will remain dry for the rest of Monday. Temperatures will start to cool off into the mid to low 70s.

Tracking rain chances ahead for Monday and Tuesday across South Mississippi!

Extended forecast: Daily rain chances are expected to continue throughout the rest of the week, however, temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the beginning of the week. A few intense storms may be possible for Tuesday as a marginal risk is in place for counties mainly south of I-20. The main threat with any of these intense storms will be damaging winds. Temperatures will rise later into the week as they crank up into the mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits. Stray afternoon showers are expected daily but most areas will be dry.

