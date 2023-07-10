St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: heat stress conditions increase by mid to late week

Week ahead
Week ahead
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Peaks of sunshine between the pesky clouds are expected this afternoon as a front remains draped overhead. This will be the focus point of the potential for a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms through today. Temperatures are forecast to run below normal in the middle to upper 80s. Most showers should fade away overnight as temperatures fall to the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The same nearly stationary front could also spark more downpours and thunderstorms on Tuesday. A few could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail, mainly near/south of Interstate 20. It will feel slightly hotter out tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures near 100.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We should notice changes within our weather pattern by mid to late week as upper-level ridging begins to strengthen across the region. This will limit our rain chances and increase our heat stress conditions. Temperatures approaching the weekend will rise to the middle 90s with heat indices well into the triple digits.

Ashley's Evening Forecast