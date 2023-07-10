First Alert Forecast: Daily showers and storms expected with the heat returning for this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue for the rest of tonight with a few of these being strong. The main threats with any storms will be damaging winds. A few showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours and into early Monday morning. Temperatures will cool off into the mid 70s.

Monday: A few lingering showers are expected in the early morning for a few areas but most will remain dry throughout the morning. Temperatures warm up into the upper 80s heading into the afternoon but may feel warmer due to the humidity. A summertime-like shower cannot be ruled out for the late afternoon and early evening, but most of us will remain dry for the rest of Monday. Temperatures will start to cool off into the mid to low 70s.

Extended forecast: Daily rain chances are expected to continue throughout the rest of the week, however temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the beginning of the week. A few strong storms may be possible for Tuesday as a marginal risk is in place for counties mainly south of I-20. The main threat with any of these strong storms will be damaging winds. Temperatures will be on the rise later into the week as they crank up into the mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits. Stray afternoon showers are expected daily but most areas will be dry.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.