City says to be patient, drive carefully as traffic signals are repaired, replaced

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of traffic lights are out across the city of Jackson, and officials are asking for patience as they are repaired.

“There’s a lot that we have to do, we want to acknowledge to you that we have to do a lot. But due to the lead time on getting parts, due to the comprehensive nature of all the work that needs to be done, we just ask for your patience,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

“And we ask for your care as you drive in order not to endanger yourself or further endanger the infrastructure that we all depend on.”

Traffic signals were one of the major topics discussed at the mayor’s weekly media briefing.

Public Works Director Robert Lee pointed to several signals that have had issues recently, including one that just “popped up in the last week and a half at Terry and McDowell Road.”

Lee described that outage as an “odd one.”

“When a car crashed into a power pole so much it broke the power pole, dropped the live wire down on the traffic signal, which caused a surge to go through the traffic signal and actually blew some of the pedestrian buttons off the poles,” he said. “We’re actually waiting to get the power restored to the traffic signal so we can see what’s left that can be salvaged.”

“I do believe that may end up being a total replacement of wiring, equipment heads, and everything.”

Jackson maintains about 360 traffic lights, including those owned by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

In February, residents shared their frustrations with WLBT.

Some lights are out due to aging infrastructure. Others are out due to recent natural disasters and car crashes.

“We have another one right down the street at Terry Road and Colonial Drive, going to Alta Woods Church and Lester Elementary. That cabinet was installed in 1979,” Lee said. “In 1979 I was not alive.”

“It is our oldest equipment deployed and it has finally run its course,” he continued. “We’ve got to replace that, and those cabinets are pretty price and they do require lead-time and we’re working on getting the replacement cabinet.”

Lee told reporters motorists are currently being asked to stop at the intersection until the light is back in operation.

How quickly the lights are restored depends, in part, on the damage. If a pole is damaged, contractors must be hired. If equipment fails, repairs hinge on whether the city has replacement parts on hand or must order them.

“The controllers, the brains of the operation, those are about a four to six-week lead-time,” Lee explained. “It just depends on what has failed or what is the damage.”

Staffing also is a contributing factor. In May, Lee said Jackson had just two traffic engineers. However, one of those had just turned in his resignation letter, while another was on medical leave.

Lee pointed to other breaks as well, including one at Bailey Avenue and Maple Street, after an Entergy pole broke.

Then, at Northside Drive and Livingston Road, storms caused a pine tree to break, taking out the pole and two-thirds of the intersection.

“Before we could get a contractor in, another pole at that intersection... broke and brought down the third side of it,” he said. “So, we’re looking at now rebuilding that intersection as well.”

“We do have the funds in there for that. We just have to get the quotes in and get them in the work.”

Signals also are out at Cooper Road and Oak Forest, Bailey Avenue near Wells Church, and at Beasley Road and North State Street.

“We had actually prepared for a press conference to explain the various issues we were suffering from,” Lumumba said. “And right before or right after we had prepared for that... we suffered two consecutive storms that challenged more of our traffic lights.”

