4 people, all from Texas, arrested in Ridgeland; ‘burglary tools’ found in vehicle

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people, who are all from Texas, were arrested in Ridgeland Saturday night when they attempted to run from police.

According to a press release, it began around 11 p.m. when a white Dodge Charger with a stolen Texas license plate was spotted in the parking lot of Homewood Suites.

The Charger had previously been spotted canvassing the parking lots of closed businesses in the city, police said.

When officers attempted to make contact with the Dodge Charger, its four occupants left the car and attempted to run on foot.

Ridgeland police officers, however, were able to take all four into custody at the scene.

“Numerous burglary tools were located in the vehicle,” the press release read.

It was later discovered that the license plate and the Dodge Charger were each stolen from separate incidents in Harris County, Texas.

Amaya Stanford, 21, Jolanie Mayes, 22, Albeyro Cabezas, 20, and Joe Rangel, 20, were charged with numerous criminal offenses and are currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.