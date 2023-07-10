St. Jude Dream Home
4 people, all from Texas, arrested in Ridgeland; ‘burglary tools’ found in vehicle

(L to R): Amaya Stanford, Jolanie Mayes, Albeyro Cabezas, Joe Rangel
(L to R): Amaya Stanford, Jolanie Mayes, Albeyro Cabezas, Joe Rangel(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people, who are all from Texas, were arrested in Ridgeland Saturday night when they attempted to run from police.

According to a press release, it began around 11 p.m. when a white Dodge Charger with a stolen Texas license plate was spotted in the parking lot of Homewood Suites.

The Charger had previously been spotted canvassing the parking lots of closed businesses in the city, police said.

When officers attempted to make contact with the Dodge Charger, its four occupants left the car and attempted to run on foot.

Ridgeland police officers, however, were able to take all four into custody at the scene.

“Numerous burglary tools were located in the vehicle,” the press release read.

It was later discovered that the license plate and the Dodge Charger were each stolen from separate incidents in Harris County, Texas.

Amaya Stanford, 21, Jolanie Mayes, 22, Albeyro Cabezas, 20, and Joe Rangel, 20, were charged with numerous criminal offenses and are currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

