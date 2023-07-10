2 teenagers open skate park in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two young skateboarders transformed their science project into a remarkable skate park for Crystal Springs. Despite facing challenges along the way, their determination and support from the community helped them turn their dream into reality.

Crystal Springs had never seen anything quite like it before. Thanks to the innovative thinking of Chance Mohawk and Grant Finch, the city now boasts a skate park. What started as a simple idea during their homeschooling days turned into a remarkable project that not only entertained the skaters but also benefited the entire community.

“Just about two years ago, we were homeschooled, and we didn’t have much to skate,” Finch said. “So, we thought, ‘What if we have a project and try to do it as environmental science and build a skate park?’”

“Our hypothesis was that if we went in front of the city and presented our idea of what we wanted to do and how we planned to do it, they would say yes,” Mohawk. “And what do you know? They did!”

However, constructing the skate park was no easy task. Initially, they applied for a grant but fell just short of receiving it due to a couple of required changes.

“We learned about this grant through the Petal skate park,” Mohawk said. “The first time we applied, we were in contact with a guy. He said he loved it. It was this close to being selected, but we needed to change two things. And so, that set us back a whole year.”

Undeterred, the determined teenagers didn’t give up. They sold T-shirts to raise money and reapplied for the grant, making the necessary modifications. Their resilience paid off, and they secured an astounding $120,000, surpassing their initial request.

“We reapplied, made those two changes he suggested, and guess what? We received, I think it was $120,000?” Mohawk said.

“$120,000,” Finch said. “More than we asked for.”

With funding in place, Jesse Clayton, a renowned skate park designer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, stepped in.

“We stayed in touch with them, showed them some sample designs, and once things went out for bidding, you know, we were successful. Successful in the public bid, and we were lucky enough to partner with this community and help them build this project.”

This is just the beginning for Chance and Grant. Motivated by their success, they have plans to expand and add exciting features like a bowling area.

“We want to expand and include more things,” Finch expressed. “We want to bowl. That would be really awesome.”

“I think this is really just going to be a wonderful project that keeps growing,” said Mohawk.

