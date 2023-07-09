St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Deputies say the woman got into the water at Eagle Falls, and the fast current swept her over the edge. (KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD BAY, Calif. (KCRA) - Deputies in California say a 25-year-old tourist near Lake Tahoe died when she was swept over the edge of a waterfall by rushing water.

First responders issued a warning to tourists to be careful when visiting waterfalls near Lake Tahoe after the July 4 death of 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim, of San Francisco.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies say Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful, 170-foot-long waterfall. Deputies say Azim got into the water, and the fast current swept her over the edge. Her body was later found in a pool of water near the Vikingsholm walking path.

First responders always warn about being safe around the cliffs and waterfalls near Lake Tahoe, but they say this year is even more dangerous with the above-average snow melt.

Some tourists say they respect the stunning views but keep a safe distance away. Others were crawling over wet rocks near the waterfall Friday afternoon and playing in the water.

Before visiting the falls, Mike Matranga shared the news of Azim’s death with his teenage children and their friends to make them aware of the dangers.

“This is one of the things I wanted to point out to them was, ‘Hey, this is dangerous, you know? The water’s moving extremely fast,’” he said.

Deputies do not suspect foul play in Azim’s death. The coroner will determine her exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County
Some 7,000 property owners in Jackson receive illegal water. What is that costing the city?
Antwyn Roach
Drugs and weapons confiscated after man crashes into Capitol Police vehicle in Jackson
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Former Metairie priest pleads guilty to drugging, molesting 17 men
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
WLBT at 4:30a
First responders issue warning after woman swept over edge of waterfall
Teen charged in connection to Baltimore mass shooting