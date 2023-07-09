St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Gautier Police investigating shooting at community center

Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.
Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.(MGN)
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police say a young woman was shot Saturday night at the Gautier Community Center.

Police say the injuries were not life-threatening, and she was treated at a local hospital.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Investigators say it happened when a fight broke out at a birthday party being held at the community center. Those involved have not been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County
Antwyn Roach
Drugs and weapons confiscated after man crashes into Capitol Police vehicle in Jackson
Some 7,000 property owners in Jackson receive illegal water. What is that costing the city?
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Former Metairie priest pleads guilty to drugging, molesting 17 men
Woman killed during Mississippi crash involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
The department’s letter explains that the main flagpole within Biloxi National Cemetery is...
Sen. Wicker responds to letter from Veterans Affairs defending display of Pride flag
WLBT Sunday AM Weather
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Jackson resident concerned about drinking water in his home