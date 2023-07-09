St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT Sunday AM Weather
WLBT Sunday AM Weather
By Todd Adams
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This pattern of scattered afternoon storms will continue for us today as a cold front approaches. Expect showers and thunderstorms, dropping down from the north. We are in a slight risk, that’s a 2 out of 5, for severe weather. Severe storms will be possible this afternoon into early this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size. Localized flash flooding is possible through this evening with localized amounts of 3 to 4 inches in a short time possible. Our high temperature near 89. The feels like temp will climb as high as 98. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms should taper before midnight, to only a slight chance of rain before 8am Monday morning. But, showers will be likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, as the bulk of the stormy weather pushes south. the severe threat also pushes southward Monday. Mainly areas south of 1-20 will be in a low-end risk of 1 out of 5. It will definitely be a period of keeping the rain gear handy and having the free First Alert Weather app.

