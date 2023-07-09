First Alert Forecast: Strong storms expected for Sunday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: A few showers and storms stick around for the rest of the evening. A few could be on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will start to cool off into the mid to low 70s but the humidity will make it feel warmer than that. Showers move out close to midnight and we will remain dry into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Sunday: Another round of unsettling weather moves through Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours. The morning should be dry as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s. Heading into the afternoon, another round of strong storms will begin to develop and move through into the late evening. A slight risk (2/5) is in place for a majority of central Mississippi as the main threats with this batch of storms will be gusty winds up to 60mph as well as the potential for hail up to about a quarter in size. These storms will be more widespread in coverage compared to Saturday’s storms. After storms move through, temperatures will cool off into the low 70s overnight.

Extended forecast: A marginal risk (1/5) is in place for Monday as a few stronger storms could be possible. These cluster of storms will mainly be for areas south of I-20 heading into the afternoon and early evening. Again, damaging winds will be the main threats with these clusters of storms. A daily rain chance is expected throughout the majority of the work week, but those chances start to decrease heading towards the end of the week. Temperatures may not even reach the 90s at the beginning of the week. However temperatures will start to heat back up into the mid 90s towards the end of the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.