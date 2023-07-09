St. Jude Dream Home
Capitol Police arrest man after finding 24 malnourished dogs, 31 pounds of marijuana

Lewis Marshall
Lewis Marshall(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police arrested a 43-year-old man after finding 24 malnourished dogs and 31 pounds of marijuana at a home in Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the Capitol Police Flex Unit conducted a search warrant on the home on Saturday, July 8.

During the search, officers found the following:

  • 24 malnourished dogs
  • 31 pounds of marijuana
  • Three pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms
  • Three pounds of THC wax
  • Hundreds of THC vape pens
  • Hundreds of multiple different edibles packaged as chips and candy
  • A gun
  • $7,000

Officers took Lewis Marshall into custody with no incident. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony animal cruelty. Additional charges are expected.

“We would like to thank our officers for their hard work, as well as Madison PD and Rankin County Animal Control, Cheshire Abbey, and Animal Rescue Fund,” MDPS said in a Facebook post.

