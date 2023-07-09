St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head

Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence. Police say she shot her mother in the head.(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A 19-year-old Texas woman is behind bars after police say she shot her 50-year-old mother in the head.

Police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a Laredo residence. The suspect, 19-year-old Crystal Lissette Mar, was found a few blocks away from where the shooting happened, KGNS reports.

Police say Mar was found with a 40-caliber handgun.

Her mother, 50, is alive and is being treated at a local hospital. According to police, she was alert and speaking to officers.

Mar was charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

The police department’s Crimes Against Persons section is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County
Some 7,000 property owners in Jackson receive illegal water. What is that costing the city?
Antwyn Roach
Drugs and weapons confiscated after man crashes into Capitol Police vehicle in Jackson
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Former Metairie priest pleads guilty to drugging, molesting 17 men
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.
WLBT at 6a
Police said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people early Sunday morning in the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Cleveland Police: 9 people injured in shooting