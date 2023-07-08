St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed during Mississippi crash involving 18-wheeler
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Tiarra Pinkston died in her home on Violet Street.
Name of Newton woman shot dead in her home released
Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County
The professionals remind you to take this extreme heat seriously when you’re moving to a new...
Family wants $10 million in damages from Pearl, Flowood after police chase that killed innocent man

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Young girl selling lemonade from a stand to benefit St. Jude kids
Pine Belt girl sells lemonade to raise money for St. Jude patients
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
Thad Cochran U.S. Courthouse Jackson, Miss.
Judge denies city’s request for more ‘transparency’ regarding water