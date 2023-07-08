St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Pine Belt girl sells lemonade to raise money for St. Jude patients

Girl selling lemonade for a cause
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lemonade stands across the United States are benefitting St. Jude during the month of July.

Here in the Pine Belt, one young lady, Scarlett Perkins, has raised hundreds of dollars through her lemonade sales for St. Jude.

“I saw that St. Jude had a fundraiser for the month of July, to have a lemonade stand,” said Kelly Perkins, Scarlett’s grandmother. “I asked Scarlett if she wanted to do it and she said yes. We have a love for St. Jude as a service project.”

The July fundraiser for St. Jude has two goals: Finding cures and saving children.

Family and friends of Scarlett said that she is the type who will do anything she can to benefit those who need it.

Though making and giving out the lemonade is fun for Scarlett, she said she understands the true meaning behind her lemonade stand and that helping others is something that makes her feel happy.

“We wanted to raise money for St. Jude,” said Scarlett Perkins. “They’re trying to find a cure to help them feel better.”

Scarlett Perkins also will be selling lemonade in Mount Olive and Seminary over the next few weeks.

To see when she will be selling next, check for updates here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed during Mississippi crash involving 18-wheeler
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Tiarra Pinkston died in her home on Violet Street.
Name of Newton woman shot dead in her home released
Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County
The professionals remind you to take this extreme heat seriously when you’re moving to a new...
Family wants $10 million in damages from Pearl, Flowood after police chase that killed innocent man

Latest News

Ashley's Morning Forecast
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
Thad Cochran U.S. Courthouse Jackson, Miss.
Judge denies city’s request for more ‘transparency’ regarding water
Mississippi Makos counting down to state championship meet