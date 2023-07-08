Judge denies city’s request for more ‘transparency’ regarding water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson leaders went before a federal judge Friday to say they’re tired of being kept in the dark by the city’s third-party water manager.

Instead, Judge Henry Wingate turned those claims back on the city, questioning Jackson’s own record on transparency.

A hearing was held in U.S. District Court Friday to discuss the lack of communication between Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin, the court, and city officials.

Wingate scheduled the hearing earlier this week after city leaders reached out to him with their concerns.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that we deliver on the promise that we’ve made to residents, that we’re going to give them a better system,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said outside the federal courthouse. “In order to deliver on that we have to be transparent. We have to know who you’re working with. We have to know who is benefiting from those contracts.”

Jackson Mayor Lumumba speaks following a status conference hearing on Friday. (WLBT)

The proceedings came more than eight months after Wingate signed an order taking over the city’s water system and placing it under Henifin’s control.

During the proceedings, City Attorney Catoria Martin said the city often learns of Henifin’s decisions after the fact, and that the lack of communication has led to confusion on everything from where customers pay their bills to whether the water is safe to drink.

She asked Wingate if he would amend his November court order to allow Henifin to share his correspondence with the judge with city leaders, saying doing so would “really instill the confidence in the system that your honor... has as a goal going forward.”

The judge rejected the request and questioned Martin on the city’s own history of secrecy.

“Are you saying that you expect the third-party manager and the court to continue the same kind of transparency and communication that the city has exhibited over the years?” he asked. “You’re saying the city has been transparent, are you not?”

City Attorney Catoria P. Martin (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Martin said the city had been open, and that all communications between city officials are subject to the state’s Public Records Act.

The judge also questioned whether officials had been forthcoming on the use of e-codes, a system that ensures certain water customers are not shut off for nonpayment.

In February, Wingate said Jackson had lost a “great amount” of water and sewer revenue due to the abuse of the program.

Several city council members told WLBT they were unaware of the program when asked about the judge’s comments later.

Wingate also wanted to know whether council members were told about a major water main break at the former Colonial Country Club golf course.

“When we had this leak, or this deluge, when we had all that water loss, did that appear anywhere on the city’s budget? Was this matter of the loss of water, was that reported to the city council?” he asked.

The break spewed an estimated five million gallons of treated water a day prior to being fixed under Henifin’s leadership.

Martin wasn’t sure when the council was informed, telling the judge she only learned about it after it was discovered by the ITPM.

At the same time, she refuted the judge’s statements about the break’s severity.

“What was communicated to us from Public Works was it started as a small leak, that it had grown to the extent it had,” she said.

The leak had been ongoing for approximately seven years.

Water main repair taking longer than expected at former Colonial Country Club (WLBT)

Martin told Wingate several community organizations also had concerns about the future of the city’s water system under the third-party and asked the judge to hold a public hearing to allow those groups to speak.

Wingate agreed to that request and set a hearing for 9:30 on July 12.

Those groups’ concerns were similar to the city’s: the relocation of Jackson’s call center, minority firm participation, and water quality.

Henifin reiterated what he said at a previous hearing that the city’s water meets all Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

“Another is the future of the water system. The third-party manager had several community meetings where he’s talked about whether or not to turn it back over to the city of Jackson, or whether or not it will be given to a new governance structure,” Martin said. “There’s a concern in the community about participating in that discussion.”

Wingate asked for the names of organizations Martin was referring to, and whether those groups had reached out to Henifin directly.

Martin did not provide those names, saying there were at least five.

“Some of them have communicated directly with him. Some have not,” she said. “For the ones that have, they were not satisfied with his response.”

ITPM Ted Henifin leaves the federal courthouse following a previous hearing before Judge Wingate. (WLBT)

Henifin confirmed he had spoken with representatives from several groups, including the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition, a group with ties to the mayor’s sister, Rukia Lumumba.

“That’s the only one I know that has come to meet with me and was dissatisfied with all the answers I provided,” he said.

Henifin told Wingate he met with Rapid Response representatives for about an hour, where they grilled him on, among other things, the use of minority contractors and the decision to move the call center to Rankin County.

“I explained it was an existing center, in business for 30 years... They had the capacity, the facilities, the training... It’s the only call center in Mississippi to take our business,” he said. “There was no satisfaction from them when I explained the process of how we found them.”

