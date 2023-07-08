Grocer challenges small businesses to network and invest in youth to improve city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A small Jackson business owner believes the Capital City’s resurgence will depend on networking and the youth. The Jackson native is challenging others like him to help him do so by turning to the youth.

“Where everybody else was closing their doors, we said that, ‘You know what?’ The Cty of Jackson’s gonna need someone to be here,’” said Bobby Johnson.

In the summer of 2021, Johnson and partners opened Trotter’s Market in Colonial Mart. The married father of five is focused on economic development by connecting with the surrounding small businesses.

“It’s us always networking together and finding out what we can do to make the experience better for them, but not just better for them, can we help keep them in business. Jackson needs to remain the place that people come and want to do business,” said Johnson.

The 49-year-old has a plan to use the youth.

“It’s fun to work here, and it’s helping me to learn how to manage my money,” said Jim Hill senior Zakarri Jones.

He has worked here for two years and plans to attend college.

“Staying focused and determined on what my career and stuff is, like help me to save my money and to focus on my baseball. I play baseball,” said Zakarri Jones.

“If we wanted change in Jackson, if we wanted to be truly committed to Jackson, we need to commit to the youth,” added Johnson.

“I needed an opportunity to grow and learn how to work in the real world,” said Trotter’s Market employee Arielle Jones.

The 17-year-old wants to be an OB-GYN and is one of the store’s 12 employees.

“I’m learning a lot of social skills,” said Arielle Jones. “It helps me manage my money and also bond with other people around me.”

Johnson’s mission is to serve the community and as a training ground for tomorrow’s workforce and leaders.

