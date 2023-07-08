St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms expected this weekend

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The beginning of your weekend looks to be quiet for most throughout the morning. Temperatures will heat up into the low to mid 90s. With the humidity, feels-like temperatures could reach 100 degrees. After lunchtime, a few strong storms are possible. A slight risk (2/5) is in place for areas slightly north of the I-20 corridor with a few counties along I-20 in a marginal risk (1/5). The main threats with storms today will damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as well as some hail up to a quarter in size. These storms will last into the later part of tonight as they move south and east.

Sunday: Another round of unsettling weather moves through Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours. The morning should be dry as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s. Heading into the afternoon, another round of strong storms will begin to develop and move through into the late evening. A slight risk (2/5) is in place for a majority of central Mississippi as the main threats with this batch of storms will be gusty winds up to 60mph as well as the potential for hail up to about a quarter in size. These storms will be more widespread in coverage compared to Saturday’s storms. After storms move through, temperatures will cool off into the low 70s overnight.

Extended forecast: A marginal risk (1/5) is in place for Monday as a few stronger storms could be possible. These cluster of storms will mainly be for areas south of I-20 heading into the afternoon and early evening. Again, damaging winds will be the main threats with these clusters of storms. A daily rain chance is expected throughout the majority of the work week, but those chances start to decrease heading towards the end of the week. Temperatures may not even reach the 90s at the beginning of the week. However temperatures will start to heat back up into the mid 90s towards the end of the week.

