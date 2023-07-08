Drugs and weapons confiscated after man crashes into Capitol Police vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged Friday morning with several felonies after a failed traffic stop became a car wreck with police.

Capitol Police spotted Antwyn Roach, 42, around 5 a.m. driving erratically and tried to pull him over. Roach’s vehicle collided with the cruiser at the intersection of Hanging Moss Road and Forest Ave.

No one was injured in the accident, according to Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bailey Martin.

In addition to felony fleeing, Roach was charged with possession of MDMA — known as Ecstasy or Molly — with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of OxyContin — an opiate — with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

